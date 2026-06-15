Complir is a test of whether AI can turn a slow, consultant-heavy retail compliance function into infrastructure at the moment EU product rules are getting stricter.

Gustav Bang, Tine Kuhnel and Marc Kaa Brejner are taking Complir through Y Combinator's Spring 2026 batch with a thesis that starts inside a retailer's back office: while e-commerce, logistics and sourcing have been remade by software, product compliance is still often run through legacy ERPs, spreadsheets, email threads and manual follow-up.

For the founders, that back-office mess is not just administrative drag. It is launch risk. As retailers add suppliers, SKUs and markets, compliance work can become a hidden bottleneck - delaying product launches, creating legal exposure and pushing revenue further down the line.

That is the workflow argument Complir is now bringing to YC, even though the accelerator was not originally part of the plan. In Vendep Capital's account of the YC process, Bang said the nudge came from early backer Neil S. W. Murray, who had gone through YC with Playmaker. Complir applied, heard back less than a month later with an interview invite and, according to Bang, had reached a point where the founders believed the market was large enough to support a YC-style growth trajectory.

The Copenhagen startup's unlisted demo, linked from the YC launch page, makes the same case in product terms. Complir frames the problem as a global launch issue: every country has different compliance requirements, documentation is fragmented, regulations change constantly and small mistakes can become costly. The product is positioned as an assessment layer that identifies critical gaps across SKUs and shows what a retailer or supplier needs to upload or clarify before a product is cleared for a specific new market.

Complir says it can generate the compliance materials needed to sell globally, including compliant product labels with the right warnings and icons, translated compliance text based on company knowledge and official warning standards, and label exports into InDesign and Illustrator through plugins. If product data or regulations change, Complir says it monitors regulations and standards every day and points out what needs to be updated and how.

Complir says users can upload documents, have its AI engine connect those documents to the right products, categorize files such as test reports, extract key information and push it into technical documentation, including declarations of conformity. Complir mentions a compliance chat feature that sits across the product, documents and relevant regulations so operators can ask what needs to be fixed and how.

Complir, based in Copenhagen, describes itself as "Vanta for physical products." The shorthand explains the wedge. Vanta turned security compliance into a software workflow for cloud companies. Bang, Kuhnel and Kaa Brejner are trying to do the same for retailers that have to prove, product by product and market by market, that toys, cosmetics, electronics, textiles and home goods can be legally sold.

The founding story is central to the pitch. Complir says that three weeks after founding the company, the team moved into Flying Tiger Copenhagen's headquarters to sit alongside the retailer's product compliance team. The point, according to the company's own framing, was not to pitch from across a conference table, but to watch the actual work: how teams made decisions, where documents got stuck, which steps were repeated and where responsibility broke down across compliance, packaging and sourcing.

That fieldwork has become part of the company's operating doctrine. Complir's about page says the founders wanted to build with users, not for them; treat repeated manual tasks as signals to automate; make compliance an enabler rather than a delay; and favor clarity over complexity. Those principles are unusually plain for enterprise software marketing, but they also describe the market reality. Retail operators do not experience product compliance as a legal abstraction. They experience it as a product that cannot launch because a warning, label, translation, risk assessment, declaration or technical document is missing, stale or scattered across supplier emails.

In December 2025, Complir announced a EUR 1.7 million pre-seed round led by Vendep Capital, with participation disclosed across company and investor announcements from Plug and Play, Likeminded, F-LOG Ventures, Xpress and industry angels. The round is now less important than what the founders are using YC to prove: whether a regulatory workflow usually handled by consultants, spreadsheets, shared drives and institutional memory can become repeatable infrastructure.

Complir says it manages more than 100,000 products, works with large retailers across Europe and is growing about 45% month over month. Those figures are company-reported, but they are directionally consistent with the shape of the business Vendep described when it said the company had already reached leading European retailers, including Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

The wedge is operational, not legal

The mistake in reading Complir as a legaltech startup is that retailers do not usually experience product compliance as a memo from counsel. They experience it as operational friction: a product is ready, a campaign is scheduled, inventory is moving and the compliance file is incomplete.

That is why the company's current customer profile is specific. Complir is targeting enterprise retailers with thousands of SKUs, compliance and sourcing teams, and launches across multiple EU and international markets. That is a harder early customer than a startup with a credit card, but it also gives the founders a path to durable workflow ownership if the product works. Compliance data sits close to ERP, PIM and PLM systems; once a retailer relies on a system of record for market access, switching costs rise.

The timing is being forced by regulation. The European Commission says the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation will introduce a Digital Product Passport, a digital identity card for products, components and materials that stores information intended to support sustainability, circularity and legal compliance. The Council of the European Union says the regulation adopted in May 2024 replaced the 2009 ecodesign directive and broadens the scope of product information requirements.

The enforcement backdrop has also become less theoretical. On May 28, 2026, the European Commission fined Temu EUR 200 million under the Digital Services Act, saying the marketplace failed to properly assess the risk of illegal products being disseminated on its platform. That case applies to a very large online platform, not a traditional retailer, but the message is relevant to Complir's market: product safety and documentation failures are being treated as systems failures, not isolated paperwork mistakes.

YC is a distribution test

YC does not validate the product by itself. It validates that Complir has reached the stage where investors believe a niche enterprise workflow can compound into a larger market. Vendep wrote that Complir had paying customers, major retailer names across categories, 45% month-over-month growth, a team of ten and three founders with distinct management, technical and product expertise when YC accepted the company.

The YC process also tested whether the founders could compress an operationally messy category into a clean venture argument. Vendep described the interview as ten minutes with two partners, after mock interviews with YC alumni who cut founders off, threw curveballs and forced shorter answers. Bang told Vendep that he, Kaa Brejner and Kuhnel had to avoid finishing each other's sentences in the interview, even though that was part of their normal working rhythm, because YC could read it as weaker founder chemistry.

The next test is less glamorous: onboarding. Vendep quoted Bang saying the company is moving from product-market fit to go-to-market fit, with a focus on making Complir easier to adopt and easier to understand for end users who are not necessarily technical. That is the real bottleneck in compliance software. The buyer wants risk reduction, but the operator needs a system that does not add another dashboard to an already fragmented process.

Complir's website lists customer logos including Matas, Onyx Cookware, Ronald A/S, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Coop, Konges Slojd and Stronger. It also quotes Flying Tiger Copenhagen's Mathilde Blander Bjerregaard saying Complir helps the retailer respond faster across the value chain and save internal resources. Those are customer-facing claims, but they point to the commercial argument the founders have to keep proving: compliance automation only matters if it shortens launch cycles without increasing regulatory exposure.

Bang has been explicit about the broader thesis. Forbes quoted him this month saying, "Compliance - the most boring word in commerce - is one of the most important infrastructure plays of the decade." That line works because it does not sell AI as the point. It sells AI as the mechanism for making unstructured regulation, supplier data and SKU-level documentation machine-readable enough to operate at retail speed.

Complir still has open questions. It has not publicly broken out revenue, retention or the share of its claimed 100,000-plus managed products tied to paying customers. The EUR 1.7 million round also remains small for a company selling into enterprise retail across multiple jurisdictions. But the bet is coherent: if every physical product increasingly needs a live compliance file, the system that maintains that file becomes closer to core infrastructure than back-office tooling.