Chris Moxham is moving autism and FSHD programs toward the clinic, though the financing has no disclosed lead, valuation or single close date.

Mayo Clinic's financial interest gives Moxham an institutional backer as Transcripta Bio enters the costliest test of AI drug discovery: turning predictions into clinical evidence.

Chris Moxham, the veteran drug hunter running Transcripta Bio, has added Mayo Clinic and healthcare investor Omnimed to $24 million of financing raised since Transcripta Bio's Series A, Transcripta Bio said in a Business Wire announcement on July 22.

The capital is earmarked for IND-enabling studies across Transcripta Bio's portfolio and clinical preparation for programs in autism spectrum disorder and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, or FSHD. Existing backers JAZZ Venture Partners, BlueYard Capital and unnamed life-sciences family offices also participated in the financing disclosed by Transcripta Bio.

Moxham is trying to carry an idea from gene-expression maps into human testing: describe a disease by the changes it produces across cells, measure what drugs do in the same transcriptomic language, and search for compounds that push the disease signature back toward a healthier state. That shift into clinical preparation will determine whether Transcripta Bio's models are finding medicines or producing persuasive preclinical hypotheses.

A drug hunter takes the platform toward patients

Moxham spent roughly two decades at Eli Lilly and helped move more than 10 molecules into clinical development before becoming chief scientific officer at Fulcrum Therapeutics, according to Fulcrum's biography. He holds a biology degree from Cornell University and a doctorate in molecular and cellular pharmacology from Stony Brook University.

His path into Transcripta Bio began through Rarebase, Transcripta Bio's predecessor. Rarebase promoted Moxham from chief scientific officer to president in July 2023, when Onno Faber was CEO. Transcripta Bio now identifies Moxham as co-founder, CEO and chief scientific officer, while Faber sits on its board.

The history matters because the strategy has broadened under Moxham. Rarebase was framed around finding treatments across monogenic rare diseases. Transcripta Bio now presents a more focused neurological and neuromuscular pipeline built around a combination of disease-signature reversal and single-gene targeting.

Moxham's approach reflects a lesson from his years inside large pharmaceutical research organizations: information lost early in discovery becomes expensive failure later. Transcripta Bio says no drug should reach a patient without a detailed map of how it changes human cells. Its wet lab and machine-learning operation are designed around generating that map before clinical development.

The platform begins with patient biology

Transcripta Bio's Disease Signature Atlas uses patient-derived tissue and single-cell RNA sequencing to identify the gene-expression pattern associated with a disease. Its Drug-Gene Atlas uses DRUG-seq to record the transcriptomic effects of approved and experimental compounds in disease-relevant cells.

Conductor AI then looks for drugs that reverse a disease signature and searches billions of synthesizable compounds for new candidates. Transcripta Bio says Conductor AI has been trained on more than 1 billion gene responses. The scale figure is self-reported in the financing announcement, and clinical validation remains the central test for the platform.

The autism program is furthest along on Transcripta Bio's website, where it is listed in IND-enabling studies. FSHD is at candidate selection, while Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy candidates are in lead optimization. The website also includes a preclinical Leigh syndrome program, creating a discrepancy with the financing announcement, which describes a four-program pipeline and leaves Leigh syndrome out.

Transcripta Bio has produced an early, peer-reviewed example of its signature-reversal method. A Scientific Reports paper described high-throughput transcriptomic screening that identified entrectinib as a potential repositioning opportunity in 19q12 autism spectrum disorder.

The paper supports the narrower claim that Transcripta Bio has used transcriptomic screening to generate a repositioning hypothesis. The broader question for the autism program is whether the approach can produce evidence in controlled studies designed for patient populations.

The $24 million is an aggregate figure

Transcripta Bio's financing disclosure is structured differently from a conventional venture round. Transcripta Bio said it has raised $24 million "since its Series A," without naming a new round, a lead investor, a valuation or the dates on which the capital closed.

BlueYard's portfolio page says JAZZ led a $15 million Series A after BlueYard backed Transcripta Bio at seed. TIME reported that Transcripta Bio closed a $10 million financing in April 2024, and Transcripta Bio later said in its newsletter that JAZZ, BlueYard and family offices participated. The latest wording appears to aggregate multiple financings completed after the Series A. Combined with the newly disclosed $24 million raised since the Series A, the $15 million Series A implies at least $39 million in disclosed funding, although Transcripta Bio has not stated an official total raised.

Mayo Clinic is the most consequential addition to the investor base. The medical center has a financial interest in technology covered by the announcement and said any resulting revenue will support its nonprofit patient care, education and research work. The release does not specify the structure of that interest or distinguish between Mayo's investment and any licensing, research or intellectual-property arrangement.

Greg Wood, managing director at Omnimed, is quoted in the announcement as backing Transcripta Bio's patient-biology approach. Concorde Investment Management's team page also identifies Wood as a Concorde managing director and describes Omnimed as its dedicated healthcare venture capital platform.

For Moxham, the financing buys the work that will test his central thesis. AI can narrow the search, patient-derived transcriptomics can improve the starting point, and wet-lab measurements can catch weak candidates earlier. Human trials remain the standard that matters. No FDA-approved drug has yet been clearly established as AI-discovered, according to Axios' July 20 review of the sector.

Transcripta Bio is approaching that boundary with institutional backing and at least one published case study. The next evidence must come from programs designed to treat populations rather than match a compound to a single patient's signature.