STING shows how wartime startups win by closing the loop between pilots and engineers, not by chasing the cleanest spec sheet.

Dmytro Prodanyuk's Wild Hornets has turned a battlefield product lesson into one of Ukraine's best-known drone systems: the STING interceptor did not need to be the fastest drone its engineers could build. It needed to be fast enough to catch Russian Shahed-style attack drones, stay airborne long enough to find them, and remain simple enough for operators to launch under pressure.

That tradeoff is the center of Business Insider's June 13 report, based on a May visit to a training site near Kyiv. Wild Hornets initially pushed STING above 200 mph, according to the report. After combat testing and consultations with Ukraine's military, engineers reduced that target. The current version can reach nearly 175 mph, Business Insider reported, while staying airborne for more than 20 minutes depending on speed, altitude and pilot skill.

The point is not that speed stopped mattering. STING exists because ordinary FPV battlefield drones are not fast enough for the Shahed fight. The point is that Wild Hornets learned the difference between a spec-sheet win and a mission win. A faster interceptor that loses endurance gives the operator less time to find, close on and hit a target. For a weapon chasing drones at night, often under imperfect weather and radar conditions, the extra minutes can matter more than the headline top speed.

A volunteer project that became a defense manufacturer

Prodanyuk's path into drone manufacturing began far from a conventional defense-prime origin story. Kyiv Post described him in 2023 as a website developer and volunteer with Svoboda Ukrainy, a Kyiv-based charity, when a friend in Ukraine's Separate Presidential Brigade asked in February 2023 whether volunteers could supply FPV drones for kamikaze use. Prodanyuk told the outlet he did not have much prior FPV experience, but quickly saw the military use case and dropped other volunteer work to focus on the drone project with four other volunteers, including engineers.

Wild Hornets says it was founded in spring 2023 and develops combat drones for Ukraine's armed forces. Its public materials describe a hybrid structure built around donations, a charitable fund and a registered LLC that works with corporate donors, Ukrainian charitable funds, international funds and military units (company overview). That structure matters because STING is not a venture-backed hardware story. It is a wartime manufacturing story funded through donors, foundations, military demand and state procurement channels rather than a disclosed equity round.

The early Wild Hornets product was not STING. Kyiv Post's 2023 report focused on small FPV attack drones that cost about $400 and could be customized for range, payload and radio frequency. STING came later, after Russia's Shahed and Geran attacks forced Ukraine to find cheaper ways to defend its airspace than firing expensive surface-to-air missiles at one-way drones.

The product decision was a cost-exchange decision

Business Insider reported that Wild Hornets tested the first STING prototype in late 2024 and recorded its first Shahed kill by spring 2025. The timing is important: this is not a June 2026 product launch. The design lesson emerged during 2024 and 2025 development and combat testing, and Business Insider's new reporting gives a rare look at how that lesson was applied.

Wild Hornets' own STING product page lists a 140 to 170 km/h cruise speed, 280 km/h maximum speed, 0 to 5,000 meter operating altitude, 37 km maximum range, 500 gram payload, digital or analog video, day or thermal cameras, and remote detonation. Interception rates vary with operator skill and conditions; some teams manage above 90%, according to Business Insider.

Business Insider reported that a STING unit costs less than $2,000, compared with Shaheds that usually cost tens of thousands of dollars and interceptor missiles that cost far more. That cost exchange explains why the design compromise matters. Ukraine does not need the most expensive kill chain for every incoming drone. It needs a cheap enough interceptor that can be launched at scale, by trained operators, against nightly waves of one-way attack drones.

The current STING can climb to roughly 23,000 feet, though Business Insider reported it performs better closer to 16,000 feet. Nazar, a Wild Hornets instructor identified only by call sign for security reasons, told the outlet that experienced FPV pilots can learn STING in about a week, compared with up to a month to learn and effectively apply FPV flying in combat (Business Insider).

Feedback loops, not perfect plans

The most useful founder detail in the STING story is that Wild Hornets did not start with a clean procurement requirement and a settled customer. It iterated into the job.

Censor.NET reported in March 2026, based on interviews with Wild Hornets founders, that the interceptor effort began from experiments with high-speed UAVs and an early ambition to chase enemy helicopters. The team later concluded that Shahed-type drones were a more scalable target: there were many more of them, they were slower than helicopters, and standard FPV drones could not catch them. Censor.NET also reported the team could reach 9,000 to 10,000 interceptors per month if contracts arrive on time (Censor.NET).

Wild Hornets has kept widening STING around field feedback. Business Insider reported that Ukraine's military feedback led to camera variants for different light conditions and day or night operations. In March, the company announced Hornet Vision, a remote-control technology that Business Insider described as allowing STING operators to fly from safe locations hundreds of miles from launch points. A Wild Hornets spokesperson told the outlet that Hornet Vision lets the best pilots control more weapons systems across longer distances.

That is the deeper product move. If the best pilots are scarce, the system has to extend them. If every interceptor requires expert manual control at the launch site, scale hits a human bottleneck. Remote control turns pilot skill into a more flexible resource.

Ukraine's drone startups are becoming an air-defense market

Wild Hornets is not alone. Defense News profiled the category in March, identifying other systems in the space, including SkyFall's P1-SUN and Ukrspecsystems' Octopus.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said in November 2025 that Octopus entered serial production as a counter-Shahed interceptor. That matters for Wild Hornets because the category is moving from improvised wartime engineering into repeatable procurement. Once ministries, allied governments and defense investors understand cheap drone interception as a durable requirement, the competition shifts from proving a drone can hit a Shahed to proving the manufacturer can ship, train, support, and improve at volume.

Censor.NET also reported that Wild Hornets has complained about copycat STING designs appearing in the market. The company is dependent, like much of the drone industry, on Chinese components. Censor.NET quoted a Wild Hornets co-founder saying Chinese-made thermal imaging cameras cost $400 to $500, while European alternatives can cost around 2,000 euros and may be difficult to buy because of dual-use controls.

Wild Hornets' advantage is not a secret lab or a protected procurement moat. It is the speed of the feedback loop between engineers, pilots and the threat. Russia modifies Shaheds with cameras, maneuverability changes and other survivability upgrades, Business Insider reported. Wild Hornets responds with different cameras, remote piloting and a design that accepts less top speed in exchange for more time in the air.

For Prodanyuk, the website developer who became a wartime manufacturer, that is the real founder lesson. STING's value is not that Wild Hornets built the fastest possible interceptor. It is that Wild Hornets listened when the battlefield said the fastest possible interceptor was not the product Ukraine actually needed.