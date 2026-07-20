The filing reveals the capital behind Your360 AI's attempt to automate a costly executive-coaching workflow, while showing the $2 million offering may still be open.

Jared Goralnick, Renata Bell and Sergio Kaszczyszyn have raised $1.4 million through SAFEs for Your360 AI, according to a Form D filed with the SEC on July 20, 2026.

The financing did not begin with the July 20 disclosure. The filing lists September 16, 2025 as the date of first sale, nearly 10 months before Your360 AI reported the offering to regulators. Seven investors have purchased securities toward a $2 million target, leaving $600,000 available. Because the filing reports $600,000 still available, it does not establish that the financing has closed.

Goralnick, Your360 AI's CEO, previously headed product for LinkedIn Recruiter and held product leadership roles at Upwork, Go1 and Articulate. Bell, who leads growth, was a director and head of go-to-market at LinkedIn Talent Solutions. Kaszczyszyn, Your360 AI's CTO, was an early engineer at Ring and worked on its platform through Amazon's acquisition. Kaszczyszyn and Goralnick have also worked together across earlier ventures, giving the founding group a longer operating history than its 2025 public launch suggests.

Their wager is that voice agents can make a labor-intensive form of executive coaching cheap enough to sell across an organization. Traditional interview-based 360-degree assessments require a coach to interview colleagues, interpret the conversations and deliver a development plan. Your360 AI automates much of that workflow while retaining a conversational format.

Automating an established coaching method

Your360 AI's voice agent, Tam, begins with a self-discovery conversation and then interviews a participant's peers or manager. The system asks follow-up questions, extracts recurring themes and examples, and produces a report. Each participant receives a live AI coaching debrief and a prioritized development plan.

The founders say they started Your360 AI after concluding that annual reviews and survey-based assessments often lacked the context and trust needed to produce useful feedback. Their product applies AI to an existing interview-led methodology rather than proposing a new assessment framework. On its team page, Your360 AI says human-led versions can cost more than $10,000 per person, a figure the founders use to explain why such programs have typically been reserved for senior executives.

Your360 AI publicly launched on September 30, 2025, two weeks after the financing's first reported sale. Its initial individual product cost $199. The current pricing page lists individual assessments at $549, a team package for as many as eight recipients at $3,995, and additional recipients at $299 each. Enterprise pricing is negotiated.

That change illustrates the founders' move toward larger HR and learning-and-development budgets. Your360 AI's organizational product adds administrative dashboards, configurable confidentiality rules and anonymized patterns across teams. The product is sold as a one-time purchase for each assessment cycle rather than a recurring subscription, according to the pricing page. That model leaves open how reliably Your360 AI can turn completed assessments into recurring revenue from employers.

In a March 17, 2026 announcement, Your360 AI said it had conducted over 1,000 coaching conversations and piloted its group offering with over a dozen businesses. Those figures are self-reported, and Your360 AI has not disclosed annual recurring revenue, paying customer count, growth rates or other operating figures.

The investors remain unnamed

The Form D does not identify the seven SAFE purchasers, a lead investor, a valuation cap or a discount. In its launch announcement, Your360 AI named Antler as a backer; Capital Factory and California Innovation Fund also list Your360 AI in their portfolios. The available disclosures do not show whether all three participated in this $1.4 million offering or invested through separate transactions.

For a six-person operating group listed on Your360 AI's current team page, the $1.4 million provides seed-scale capital to refine the voice agent, prove that employees will give candid feedback to it and build an enterprise sales motion. Confidentiality is central to the product's value and its risk: Your360 AI needs participants to speak freely while persuading HR buyers that aggregated results can be useful without exposing individual contributors.

Goralnick, Bell and Kaszczyszyn are entering a crowded HR software budget with a deliberately narrow product. Broad performance-management platforms already sell surveys, reviews and employee analytics. Your360 AI is betting that probing voice interviews produce detail that rating scales and text boxes miss, then packaging those conversations into coaching and team-level findings.

The financing gives the founders room to test that premise. The Form D establishes how much capital they have sold so far, while leaving the identities and terms behind the seven investments undisclosed. It also anchors the timeline: Your360 AI began raising before its September 2025 public launch, and the offering could remain open as the founders try to convert early coaching usage into repeat organizational spending.