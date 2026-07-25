Wiseday's rejection shows how standardized App Store rules can slow products that cross from software into the physical world, forcing small developers to design for reviewers as well as customers.

The developer behind Wiseday said Apple rejected the latest update to the iPhone planning app after deciding that most of its new App Store screenshots failed to show the software in use.

The rejection landed at the moment Wiseday's developer was preparing to market a substantially revised version of the product. In a July 24th blog post, the developer described the earlier release as a test and the disputed update as the first version ready for serious promotion. The screenshots were supposed to explain the idea that separates Wiseday from a crowded field of digital planners: much of the daily experience happens on paper.

Wiseday's operator has not publicly attached a verified name to the project. Apple's App Store listing identifies AM Code, LLC as the seller. The product began with a question laid out on Wiseday's about page: "What would happen if you prompted yourself the way you prompt AI?"

Users configure scheduled questions, routines and time blocks on an iPhone. Wiseday turns their answers into a customized daily sheet that can be printed and kept on a desk. The developer's thesis is that the phone should handle setup and reflection, while the paper page should guide execution without drawing the user back into notifications and other distractions.

That decision created the App Review dispute.

Apple's rule meets a paper output

Apple's App Review Guideline 2.3.3 says screenshots should show an app in use rather than relying on title art, login pages or splash screens. Apple permits text and image overlays, but the underlying requirement is designed to ensure that a listing accurately represents what a customer will use after downloading the software.

The message quoted by Wiseday's developer said: "The screenshots do not show the actual app in use in the majority of the screenshots." Apple also instructed the developer to use images that explain the product's main features and value.

Wiseday's developer argues that those instructions become difficult to reconcile for this particular product. The printed page is the central user experience, and the disputed images showed that page within Wiseday's preview component. Showing only conventional phone screens would satisfy the literal metadata rule while obscuring the reason the app exists.

The developer responded by explaining that the paper shown in the second and third screenshots was part of the app's interface through its page preview. Wiseday also added another device-framed screenshot, giving Apple a more conventional image while preserving the attempt to show the physical output.

Apple has a clear rule basis for the rejection. Wiseday also has a credible product-specific objection to how that rule was applied. The disagreement sits in the gap between accurate software documentation and useful product marketing: Apple reviews screenshots as representations of an iPhone app, while Wiseday needs those same images to explain why a user eventually puts the iPhone down.

A review cycle carries an outsized cost

Wiseday's developer said the initial submission took three days to receive a review. That timing has not been independently verified, and the post does not establish the date of the screenshot rejection. The public complaint appeared on July 24th.

For an independent developer, each review-and-response cycle can postpone the work that follows a release: updating acquisition campaigns, directing prospective users to the listing and learning whether new positioning converts. Screenshots are especially important for Wiseday because its concept requires explanation before a customer can evaluate the software itself.

The public listing describes Wiseday as a paid-only product with a free trial. It offers subscriptions priced at $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. The listing had one rating when checked, and neither Wiseday nor AM Code has published download, subscriber or revenue figures. That leaves little public evidence of scale, but it sharpens the immediate business stakes. A small app has fewer channels through which to compensate for a storefront that fails to explain the product.

Wiseday also says user-created planning data remains on the device because the app currently lacks sync and iCloud integration. Its privacy policy says Wiseday collects anonymized product-usage and purchase information. The local-first setup fits the broader attempt to keep the daily workflow away from a persistent cloud service and back on a physical sheet.

The AI submission theory remains unproven

Wiseday's post attributes longer App Review times to a flood of AI-assisted apps. No public data cited by the developer establishes how many such submissions Apple receives or whether they are causing review delays.

There is evidence for the market shift surrounding that claim. Sensor Tower reported that global in-app purchase revenue reached $167 billion in 2025. Non-game apps surpassed games for the first time, with non-game spending rising 21% from the prior year. Generative AI and productivity services contributed to that growth.

Those revenue figures measure consumer spending, not App Review volume. They support Wiseday's observation that the economics of mobile software are moving toward non-game services. They do not prove that AI-generated code is responsible for slower reviews or explain Apple's handling of this submission.

The documented issue is narrower and more useful for other founders: storefront rules often encode assumptions about where a product's value appears. Wiseday's value is split between software and a physical artifact, while Apple's screenshot policy is optimized for experiences visible on the device.

Wiseday's developer chose a pragmatic response. The revised screenshot set adds more conventional evidence of the iPhone interface while continuing to show the printed page. That compromise preserves the product thesis and gives App Review a clearer path to apply its rule.

The episode also exposes the marketing burden created by unusual product design. Wiseday's developer must explain the app to customers and to the platform gatekeeper using the same small set of images. For a planner built to move attention off-screen, approval depends on showing enough screen to satisfy Apple first.