Jack Conte says Patreon's growth remains steady, but the creator platform is cutting 93 jobs to lower costs while preserving its discovery push.

Conte is cutting costs without retreating from Patreon's push into discovery, betting a flatter organization can turn free audience growth into durable creator revenue.

Patreon founder and CEO Jack Conte cut 93 jobs on July 23rd, reducing Patreon's workforce by 20% while flattening its management structure and leaving its product roadmap intact.

Conte took direct responsibility for the decision in a public note to creators and employees. The two figures Patreon disclosed imply that it employed roughly 465 people before the reduction, although Patreon did not provide an official headcount or identify which functions lost roles.

For Conte, the decision cuts into a business he built around his own problem as a working musician. Millions of people watched his YouTube videos, yet the advertising income reaching him amounted to hundreds of dollars, according to Patreon's account of its founding. Conte called his friend and former Stanford roommate Sam Yam, who started coding the service that became Patreon. They launched it in 2013 as a way for fans to fund creators directly.

Thirteen years later, Conte is asking a smaller organization to carry out Patreon's largest strategic expansion: turning a membership and payments service into a network that can also help creators find audiences.

The discovery bet stays

Conte said Patreon's core business remains healthy. He reported that more than 300,000 creators earn money through Patreon, with creators collectively earning billions of dollars each year. He also said creators, members, revenue and payment volume continue to grow each month.

Those figures come from Patreon. The post did not disclose revenue, profitability, cash runway or a current valuation, leaving no independent measure of the financial pressure behind the cuts.

Conte instead pointed to the time required for Patreon's product transition. Patreon has spent the past year adding the mechanics of a social network, including a redesigned feed, recommendations, short posts called Quips and tools for creators to publish together. In April, Axios reported that Patreon was expanding the discovery feed to most of its creators and attributed more than 1 million new member connections each month to its network and related tools.

Conte's July memo put that figure at 1.5 million new members sent to creators each month. He also said creators had added about 200 million free memberships over three years and that memberships attributed to the feed had increased more than fivefold since the network launched. Patreon did not disclose how many of those free relationships convert into paid memberships or the revenue they produce.

That conversion is central to Conte's strategy. Patreon's original proposition gave creators a direct payment relationship with existing fans. Discovery asks Patreon to solve the problem that sends creators back to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other feeds: finding new people. The expansion also brings Patreon closer to Substack and other publishing platforms that combine distribution, community and paid subscriptions.

Conte said Patreon's priorities remain improving the creator and fan experience and helping creators grow through the network. The layoffs lower the cost of pursuing that plan rather than narrowing its scope.

AI changes the organization

Conte also addressed the most immediate reading of a technology layoff in 2026. "We are not making the above changes because we believe AI replaces humans," he wrote.

He said AI tools cannot substitute for employees' creativity, judgment or craftsmanship, and tied that position to Patreon's commercial dependence on human creators. At the same time, Conte said AI has changed how technology businesses build products, communicate and organize work. Patreon will flatten its structure, concentrate teams on its highest priorities and alter operations so it can respond faster.

The distinction matters. Conte denied that Patreon had treated employees as directly replaceable by software. He still identified AI-driven changes in the technology industry as part of the case for reorganizing Patreon around a smaller workforce.

Patreon also cited a broader market change over the previous six months, without identifying a specific shock. Conte said Patreon's cost structure needed to support a product transition that would take time. That framing points to preemptive cost control: protect Patreon's ability to finance the discovery push without depending on the timing or terms of another funding round.

A second major reset

Patreon last announced a large financing in April 2021, when it raised a $155 million Series F led by Tiger Global Management. Woodline Partners, Wellington Management, Lone Pine Capital, NEA, Glade Brook Capital and DFJ Growth also participated. Patreon said the round valued it at $4 billion. The July layoff note gave no updated valuation.

The new cuts follow Patreon's September 2022 restructuring, when it eliminated 80 positions, or 17% of its workforce, and closed offices in Dublin and Berlin, according to TechCrunch. That earlier reduction affected go-to-market, operations, finance and people roles. Patreon has not disclosed the departmental breakdown for the latest 93 cuts.

Affected employees will receive 16 weeks of pay from the announcement date, plus one additional week for every full year at Patreon. The package includes health coverage through the end of 2026 for eligible employees and families, additional cash for certain recent and longer-tenured hires, and a $1,500 stipend to replace company laptops. Patreon said departing employees would remain on payroll through an August 20th vesting date.

Conte's decision exposes the tension inside Patreon's next phase. Patreon charges 10% of income earned on the platform under its current standard pricing, before processing and other fees, so Patreon's growth depends on helping creators build durable paid businesses. Conte is keeping the expensive part of that promise: building a network capable of finding new fans. He is giving himself fewer employees and a flatter organization to deliver it.