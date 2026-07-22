Every new payment rail creates another reconciliation and control boundary. Cordant is betting that the valuable layer will explain transactions across systems before institutions hand workflows to AI.

Eric Rosenthal, Lior Levit, Sagi Ittah and Juan Jose Huezo brought Cordant out of stealth on July 21 with an $8 million seed round and a plan to give financial institutions a real-time record of what happens as money crosses disconnected systems.

The financing was co-led by Motive Partners and Oak HC/FT, according to Cordant's announcement. Bitso and Paxos joined as investors and design partners. Cordant says it is developing the product with 11 design partners spanning banking, payments, embedded finance, cross-border transactions, stablecoins and digital assets.

Rosenthal, Cordant's CEO, and his co-founders previously led commercial strategy, product, engineering, sales and partner engineering work at Rapyd. Cordant says the group helped Rapyd expand across more than 50 countries and more than 100 partner integrations as revenue passed $1 billion. Their new product grew out of the operational cost of making that network function when banks, processors, ledgers and compliance systems each recorded a different piece of a transaction.

A black-box recorder for money movement

Cordant is building an observability and control layer rather than another system that moves money. Cordant says the software ingests signals from payment rails, bank accounts, ledgers, compliance tools and risk systems, then maps them into a shared event model.

The intended result resembles a black-box recorder for a payment. Operations, treasury, risk, compliance and audit teams can reconstruct where a transaction went, which parties and systems acted on it, whether records agree and which controls were applied. Cordant also says the product can detect contradictions, coordinate exception workflows and retain audit-grade evidence.

Cordant sits above bank cores, payment processors and ledgers and does not plan to hold funds or replace those systems. Its product attempts to explain activity across them without requiring an institution to centralize its data.

The timing follows a rapid expansion in the number of rails financial teams must manage. In February, Modern Treasury launched an integrated payment service provider covering ACH, wires, RTP and FedNow, push-to-card transfers and stablecoins. Products that consolidate money movement can reduce fragmentation for new programs, while established institutions still operate across older cores, direct bank relationships, regional processors and specialized compliance systems.

Cordant is targeting that installed base. Its customers would keep those underlying systems and add Cordant as the layer that correlates what each one reports.

The seed round buys production proof

Additional investors include Bankless VC, FJ Labs, SignalFire, Quona, Next Stage, Selah Ventures, Flatironx, Nascent Ventures, Silvercircle Ventures and Generative Ventures. Cordant did not disclose a valuation, revenue, pricing, headcount or a paid customer count. The round's closing date was also not specified.

Cordant says the capital will fund product development, production deployment and activation of private-beta clients. That wording places the current stage clearly: design partners have helped shape Cordant, while broad production adoption remains to be demonstrated.

Bitso and Paxos offer useful access to complicated payment environments. Bitso operates across digital assets and cross-border payments in Latin America, while Paxos supplies regulated blockchain and stablecoin infrastructure. Cordant's website also identifies Alacriti, Open Reserve, Surus, Transcard, MultiMoney, NovoPayment, Theropay and Utila as design partners.

Design partnerships can shorten feedback cycles and give a young financial software vendor access to workflows that are difficult to reproduce in a test environment. Investor-design partners also have a financial interest in Cordant's success. The stronger commercial test will come when institutions pay to deploy Cordant across live systems and rely on its records during payment failures, audits and compliance investigations.

Cordant has not published details on its connector coverage, deployment architecture, pricing model or the time required to normalize a new institution's data. Those details will determine whether the shared event model becomes a repeatable software product or requires extensive implementation work for every customer.

Rosenthal is putting context ahead of automation

AI gives Cordant a second part of its pitch. Rosenthal argues in Cordant's announcement that banks and payment businesses need a governed record of their operations before they can let software agents investigate exceptions or act inside regulated workflows. His formulation is concise: "Context has to come before automation."

The immediate product case does not depend on autonomous agents. Payment operations teams already spend time reconciling reports, tracing failed transfers and gathering evidence across internal and partner systems. A reliable cross-system record has value even when a human makes every decision.

AI raises the stakes because an automated workflow can move faster than the controls and reporting processes surrounding it. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's Spring 2026 risk perspective identified operational and compliance risk among the federal banking system's key themes and urged banks to understand the risks and benefits of increasingly advanced AI tools used in cybersecurity.

Cordant's challenge is to become trusted infrastructure without creating another source of fragmentation. Rosenthal and his co-founders have built their case around a problem they encountered at Rapyd: the transaction may complete in seconds, while explaining it can require days of reports, logs and calls between partners. The $8 million round gives them the capital to test whether that experience can become a common control layer across institutions that were never designed to share one view of the money.