The enterprise-agent company would more than double its disclosed funding after Creaegis backed Emergent at $1.5 billion last week.

Creaegis is placing consecutive growth bets on AI applications, while Ema's proposed valuation tests whether enterprise-agent deployments can support large step-ups without public revenue data.

Surojit Chatterjee (@surojit)'s enterprise AI startup Ema is in talks to raise about $80 million in a round led by Creaegis at a valuation of roughly $800 million, Moneycontrol reported on July 22nd, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Existing investors are expected to participate, according to the report. The talks have not produced a disclosed final investor list or ownership structure, and the financing has yet to close. At the proposed size, the round would lift Ema's publicly announced funding from $61 million to about $141 million.