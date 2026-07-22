The Onavo co-founder and former Meta VP is betting prevention-first security can manage the software and agents spreading across corporate devices.

Glow's round prices AI-agent sprawl as a new endpoint security category. Tiger now has the capital to challenge incumbents, but little public data yet proves the valuation.

Roi Tiger brought Glow out of stealth on July 22 with a $180 million all-equity Series A and a $1.2 billion valuation, giving Glow a large war chest before Glow has published revenue or customer-count figures. The financing was reported by TechCrunch and confirmed in Glow's announcement.

The round was backed by Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Greenoaks and Redpoint Ventures. Index Ventures, Swish Ventures, Lux Capital, Operator Collective and Holly Ventures also participated. Glow said the money will fund a larger U.S. go-to-market operation and an expansion of Glow Labs, its security research group.

Tiger has already built one security product that reached a large strategic acquirer, though its legacy is complicated. He co-founded Onavo, a mobile analytics and VPN developer that Facebook acquired in 2013. Tiger then spent about nine years at Meta, eventually becoming a vice president of engineering responsible for growth and commerce teams.

Facebook later removed Onavo Protect after privacy scrutiny over Onavo's data collection. That history gives Tiger direct experience with the power and risk of software running on personal devices. At Glow, he is applying that experience to a different customer: enterprise security teams trying to understand what employees and AI agents have installed.

Tiger founded Glow in 2025 with Omer Singer, previously Snowflake's head of cybersecurity strategy, and Ophir Arie, a former vice president of research and development at Claroty. Singer had earlier led Snowflake's data-driven security engineering program, while Arie's prior work included Medigate, the healthcare device security provider that Claroty agreed to acquire in 2021.

Glow's leadership also includes chief product officer Arnon Joseph, a former Meta product engineering executive, and chief operating officer Emily Heath, who previously served as chief information security officer at United Airlines and DocuSign. Heath was a Cyberstarts partner and sat on Wiz's board through its acquisition by Google. The mix of product builders and former security buyers gives Glow credibility in enterprise sales, where a technically capable product can still stall without support from a CISO.

Tiger is betting the endpoint has changed

Glow's argument starts with where AI software runs. Employees install coding assistants, connect agents to internal data and add packages that can execute locally under their credentials. Security teams may approve the main application while missing the dependencies, extensions and autonomous actions that follow.

"AI lands on the endpoint in a way we've never seen," Tiger told TechCrunch.

Glow says its specialized agents continuously map devices, people and software, evaluate that inventory against organizational policy, and remove or prevent software that violates those rules. Its public product is divided into Asset Intelligence, Software Control and Safe AI Adoption. Glow describes the resulting inventory as a single source of truth for everything operating across an organization's endpoints.

Glow says the system has blocked malicious npm packages, caught AI agents attempting to install risky components and found devices where endpoint detection and response software was missing or degraded. Those examples explain Glow's intended use, though they do not establish performance at scale. Glow has not published technical benchmarks, product architecture details or comparative tests against established endpoint vendors. Autonomous enforcement also creates its own burden: Glow must show that its agents can make policy decisions without blocking legitimate software or creating another privileged control layer that security teams have to defend.

Glow says typical deployments cover tens of thousands of employee devices and that paying customers operate in healthcare, retail and financial services. Glow disclosed no ARR, pricing, contract count or customer-retention figures. Glow's homepage displays logos for Antares Capital, Xactly, Qualtrics, Hospital Sisters Health System and Fanatics, offering some public evidence of enterprise interest while leaving the commercial depth of those relationships unclear.

A unicorn valuation built around the team and timing

A $1.2 billion valuation for Glow, founded in 2025, puts most of the financing case on Tiger's team and the belief that AI agents will create a new endpoint security category. Glow employs nearly 100 people, according to TechCrunch, with about 70% based in Israel and the remainder in the United States. That is already substantial headcount for Glow at stealth exit.

The investors are funding Glow to sell into a market controlled by CrowdStrike, Microsoft, SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks. Those vendors already sit on enterprise devices and have established sales channels, telemetry and security operations integrations. Glow's opening is that traditional endpoint detection and response products were designed to identify malicious behavior, while AI adoption creates a wider policy problem involving legitimate tools that can still expose data, install unsafe dependencies or act beyond an employee's intent.

Glow also faces younger competitors developing similar prevention-first pitches. San Francisco-based Ent raised a $100 million seed round in June for an endpoint product that evaluates the intent of employees and agents before actions are completed. Seattle-based Certiv launched in March with $4.2 million to monitor and control AI agents on employee computers.

Glow's financing buys time to turn a similar thesis into broad distribution. The planned U.S. sales expansion is central to that effort. Endpoint security purchases are slow, integration-heavy and tied to products that enterprises may already have deployed across every laptop and server. Glow must persuade buyers that its software adds a control layer their incumbent vendors cannot quickly reproduce.

Tiger and his co-founders wrote that they started Glow after speaking with hundreds of security leaders who considered reactive endpoint controls inadequate for AI-driven software adoption. The $180 million round gives them the resources to pursue that thesis without immediately returning to the market. It also sets a high bar: Glow now has to produce the revenue, technical evidence and durable customer deployments that its valuation already assumes.