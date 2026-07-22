The native integration of a privacy-enhancing feature like Containers into Firefox signals a strategic effort by Mozilla to differentiate its browser through stronger default privacy controls, giving users a built-in tool to manage digital identities and combat pervasive online tracking without relying on third-party extensions.

Mozilla announced today the preview of Containers in Firefox version 153, integrating a feature that allows users to segment their online activity by isolating cookies and ad trackers within separate browsing contexts. This move takes the functionality of the long-standing Multi-Account Containers extension and embeds it directly into the browser, making it a native tool for privacy and workflow management.

For nearly a decade, the Multi-Account Containers extension has enabled Firefox users to maintain distinct logged-in sessions for different aspects of their digital lives, such as work, shopping, personal browsing, and banking, within the same browser window. This separation prevents tracking data from one context from influencing another, mitigating pervasive issues like retargeted advertising.

Mozilla stated that the decision to bring Containers natively into Firefox 153 stems from user feedback and a recognition of the value in providing this isolation by default. The company aims to make the feature more visible, simplify the user workflow, preserve the core functionality that existing users appreciate, and drive continued investment into its development as a first-party component of Firefox.

In this preview release, users can open tabs in specific containers, customize containers with unique names, colors, and icons, and manage container settings directly within Firefox's preferences. New container tabs can be initiated by right-clicking an existing tab or long-pressing the new tab (+) button. While the native implementation replicates core features, Mozilla noted that not all functionalities present in the extension are immediately available in the built-in version. Existing users of the Multi-Account Containers extension can continue to use it alongside the native feature without needing to uninstall.

This integration into Firefox 153 marks a strategic step by Mozilla to enhance the browser's privacy controls and user experience, addressing growing user concerns about online tracking and data compartmentalization. The release comes as Firefox 153 also sees other significant updates; RuntimeWire reported on June 8th that Firefox 153 will add Vulkan Video decoding as Mozilla widens Linux GPU support, a move aimed at improving hardware video acceleration on Linux systems.

Mozilla is soliciting feedback on the new native Containers experience, encouraging users to share their thoughts through a dedicated Mozilla Connect thread. This open feedback loop aligns with Mozilla's broader approach to product development, which has historically relied on community input to shape its offerings, including through its Bugzilla platform for reporting issues and its various pre-release channels for testing.