The SaaS newsroom adds a free Chrome extension that swaps the default new-tab page for a personalized AI‑curated feed, task list and rotating wallpapers.

The extension embeds RuntimeWire's AI‑curated news directly into the browser home screen, giving readers a frictionless way to stay updated while signaling the company's move into productizing its content ecosystem.

On July 22nd, 2026, RuntimeWire announced the beta launch of RuntimeWire New Tab, a free Chrome extension built on Manifest V3 that replaces Chrome's blank new‑tab page with an AI‑news dashboard.

The extension is offered at the dedicated landing page runtimewire.com/extension/new-tab. It is positioned as a lightweight, privacy‑focused way for readers to stay on top of tech news without opening a separate tab or app.

Four pillars of the new‑tab experience

RuntimeWire New Tab presents four consistent elements on every new tab:

AI news & model drops – a slide‑out feed that surfaces the latest RuntimeWire stories and the newest AI model releases, letting users glance at headline‑level insights without navigating away. Daily focus & tasks – a single‑line focus field and a simple task list that sync across devices via Chrome’s built‑in sync feature. Fresh wallpapers – a rotating wallpaper that updates three times per day from an expanding library that grows automatically. Basics done well – a clean clock, a time‑of‑day greeting that includes the signed‑in user’s name, and a rotating optimism quote that changes daily.

All four components are rendered locally; the extension does not inject third‑party scripts or trackers beyond the minimal permissions required for storage and identity.

Beta status and manual installation

The Chrome Web Store listing is still pending review. Until approval, RuntimeWire advises beta users to install the extension manually. The process is:

Download the ZIP file from the landing page. Extract the archive to a folder. Open chrome://extensions in Chrome and enable Developer mode. Click Load unpacked and select the extracted folder.

RuntimeWire estimates the entire flow takes under a minute. Once the store listing clears, the extension will become a one‑click install for all Chrome users.

Account, sign‑in and privacy model

The extension is free for anyone with a RuntimeWire account. Users can sign in with Google or X (formerly Twitter). No API keys are required, and the extension only requests two Chrome permissions:

storage – to keep the focus, tasks and wallpaper preference locally.

– to keep the focus, tasks and wallpaper preference locally. identity – to authenticate the user’s RuntimeWire account.

All network traffic is limited to runtimewire.com . The company states that no telemetry is collected beyond standard attribution for analytics. This limited scope differentiates the extension from other new‑tab replacements that often harvest browsing data.

Invitation for beta feedback

RuntimeWire invites early adopters to share feedback through the same landing page. The team plans to iterate on the wallpaper library, task UI and AI feed relevance based on user input before the public store release.

Cross‑product synergy

Readers who prefer AI news inside their development environment can also install the RuntimeWire VS Code extension at runtimewire.com/extension/vscode. Both extensions share the same content backend, ensuring a consistent editorial experience across the browser and code editor.

The beta launch marks RuntimeWire’s first foray into native browser tooling, extending its editorial brand into the everyday workflow of its readership.