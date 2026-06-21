Humble Robotics is betting that autonomous freight becomes commercial first by narrowing the route and redesigning the truck, not by chasing general long-haul autonomy.

Eyal Cohen's Humble Robotics emerged from stealth on April 21 with a $24 million seed round and a prototype for a cabless, battery-electric autonomous freight hauler, a funding announcement that TechSnif later highlighted in a post on X.

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The round was led by Eclipse, with Energy Impact Partners participating, according to Humble's launch announcement on PR Newswire. The valuation was not disclosed. The company also has not publicly named customers, pilot counterparties, a manufacturing partner, battery supplier, vehicle price, revenue or a deployment timetable.

That missing commercial detail matters because Humble Robotics is not only selling autonomous-driving software. Cohen is asking investors to back a full vehicle rethink: remove the cab, electrify the platform, integrate the autonomy stack, and start with freight moves where the route is repetitive enough to make the first deployment plausible.

Cohen's bet is that freight automation starts by deleting the driver compartment

Cohen has spent years around electric vehicles, autonomous systems and AI operations. Humble's launch materials and profiles describe prior roles at Apple, Uber ATG and Waabi, and he co-founded SparkAI, a human-in-the-loop AI company that John Deere acquired in 2023. In a Founder Brew interview, he said Humble pulls together the two threads of his career: electrification and autonomous trucking.

His earlier work helps explain the shape of the company. Cohen held senior roles across hardware engineering, systems engineering and operations at Waabi, according to Founder Brew. That background points to a founder who is not treating autonomy as a demo-layer problem. Humble Robotics is trying to collapse vehicle design, operations and AI into a single product.

The company says the Humble Hauler is a Class 8 platform built for shipping containers. On its technology page, Humble lists a 200-mile maximum range, 55 mph top speed, zero tailpipe emissions and a platform it says is about 20 percent lighter than a traditional day cab and chassis. The hauler uses cameras, lidar and radar for 360-degree perception and what Humble calls a vision-language-action autonomy stack.

The cabless choice is the strategic tell. Conventional autonomous trucking startups have often started with a truck that still looks like a truck, then added sensors, compute and remote operations around it. Humble Robotics is arguing that if no driver is onboard, the cab is dead weight, dead cost and dead packaging.

The wedge is short-haul, not coast-to-coast trucking

Humble Robotics is not pitching the Humble Hauler as a sleeper-cab replacement for long-haul routes. Its first application is narrower: dock-to-dock freight in places like warehouses, rail yards, seaports and other logistics environments where containers move between known nodes.

That focus is the most important part of the announcement. Cohen told Founder Brew he had spent time on long-haul trucking and kept seeing the same overlooked problem: local links between nearby nodes that still rely on full human-driven tractors.

That is also where Humble Robotics can draw a sharper boundary around the first product. A 200-mile range and 55 mph cap are not built to impress a cross-country carrier. They are built for local, repeatable freight moves where utilization, payload efficiency and dock access matter more than highway range.

The company says the prototype was completed in under six months. Founder Brew reported that Cohen assembled about 20 people in roughly the same window, including veterans of Uber and Waabi. Humble's company page lists Drew Gray as head of autonomy, Ray Shan as head of vehicle development, Val Eisen as head of legal, Siddharth Narang as head of hardware technologies and Bob Chappuis as head of commercialization.

Eclipse is backing the full-stack approach

Eclipse's participation is not incidental. In its own investment post, the firm framed Humble Robotics as a rejection of autonomy as an add-on to existing trucking. Eclipse said it is leading the $24 million seed round and argued that the company needed vertical integration if the economics were going to work.

That is the investor case. A cabless electric freight platform could cut out driver labor on specific routes, reduce fuel exposure, simplify maintenance and carry more payload if Humble's weight claims hold up in real deployments. But the same full-stack thesis creates the burden: Humble Robotics has to execute vehicle engineering, safety validation, autonomy, charging operations, customer integration and manufacturing at the same time.

The competitive field is already defined. Einride has been developing cabless autonomous electric freight vehicles and says its autonomous trucks are operational across Europe and the U.S. Outrider is adjacent rather than identical, focusing on autonomous electric yard trucks and yard operations. Aurora, Kodiak and Waabi are broader autonomous-trucking players, but their public strategies have centered more on highway freight and conventional truck platforms than on a ground-up cabless container hauler.

Humble Robotics' opening is that the most automatable freight may not be the most glamorous freight. Ports, yards and local container moves are less cinematic than interstate autonomy, but they are closer to the operational reality Cohen is targeting: frequent, structured, expensive moves that do not require a human-sized truck if there is no human inside.

The unanswered question is commercialization

The seed round gives Humble Robotics time to develop the next vehicles, expand the autonomy stack, begin pilots and support early manufacturing, according to the launch announcement. It does not answer the harder questions that decide whether Humble Robotics becomes a vehicle company or a prototype story.

The company has not disclosed who will build the vehicles, how much each unit costs, whether customers will buy vehicles or purchase freight capacity as a service, or how Humble Robotics will handle charging and remote operations at scale. It has also not specified when unsupervised public-road operations would begin.

That makes the April announcement more than a funding item. It is Cohen's thesis on where autonomous freight should restart after years of overpromising across the sector: not by making a human truck drive itself everywhere, but by rebuilding the vehicle around the smaller, uglier, repeatable freight moves that keep logistics networks running.