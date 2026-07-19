Kagi offers Orion on Apple devices and in Linux beta, while developing a Windows alpha and financing the WebKit browser through users.

Orion tests whether subscriptions and lifetime licenses can sustain a privacy-focused WebKit browser across Apple devices, Linux and eventually Windows without ads or third-party deals.

Kagi pitches Orion, its WebKit browser, as a user-funded alternative to Chromium-based products. The browser combines Kagi's zero-telemetry, ad-blocking and anti-tracking claims with support for extensions from Safari, Chrome and Firefox. Its platform footprint now includes a Linux beta alongside established Apple versions, while Kagi develops a Windows alpha.

Kagi's current product page depicts Orion 1.1 but does not provide a release date or changelog. The supported story is broader: Kagi is trying to finance browser development directly through users while carrying its WebKit-based software beyond macOS, iPhone and iPad.

That approach gives Orion a distinct technical and commercial position. Kagi describes the browser as using "pure WebKit," the engine associated with Safari, while offering access to extensions built for three browser families. Kagi also says Orion collects no telemetry, blocks ads and trackers by default, and does not collect data for AI. Those privacy statements are Kagi's claims, and Orion's product page does not cite an independent technical audit.

A browser financed by its users

Kagi says Orion is free to use and that ongoing development is financed through Orion Plus, which is available through a subscription or a one-time lifetime license. The product page describes Orion as "100% funded by its users" and says it carries no ads or third-party deals. Kagi does not disclose Orion Plus pricing or a paying-member count on that page.

The model ties browser development to direct customer payments instead of advertising or search-placement revenue. That leaves Kagi responsible for attracting enough supporters to fund security work, operating-system updates and website compatibility without disclosing the conversion or revenue figures that would show the model's scale.

Kagi says Orion for iPhone and iPad is trusted by 4 million users, but the homepage does not define whether that means downloads, installations, registrations or active users. The undefined figure cannot establish Orion's current audience or be used to calculate how many users pay for Orion Plus.

Kagi describes Orion for macOS as its flagship browser and as "five years in the making." That is the only development timeline established by the current product page. Kagi also integrates services including search and translation into Orion, connecting the browser to its wider set of user-paid internet tools.

Orion's extension pitch has a defined limit

Kagi calls Orion the only browser supporting Safari, Chrome and Firefox extensions. The Orion extensions directory promotes 20 curated extensions that Kagi guarantees will work.

That number sets a useful boundary around the larger compatibility claim. Kagi promises support across the three extension catalogs, while guaranteeing only the curated set of 20. The supplied product information does not establish that every extension from each catalog works on every Orion platform.

The technical appeal is still clear. Chrome and Firefox extensions represent an important part of how people customize desktop browsers, and access to those tools can lower the cost of switching to a WebKit product. Orion's usefulness will depend on how much of that extension compatibility holds up beyond Kagi's guaranteed list.

Linux beta broadens Orion's platform reach

Kagi says Orion for Linux is currently in beta. The available download in Kagi's materials is an x86_64 Flatpak labeled version 0.3.0. Kagi carries the same zero-telemetry promise into the Linux edition, although its product page does not claim that the beta has reached feature parity with the macOS browser.

Kagi says Orion for Linux is currently in beta, while a Windows version remains in alpha development without a public release date. A public Windows release would give Kagi access to a much larger desktop audience, but it would also add another operating system to Orion's security, compatibility and extension-support workload.

Orion's expansion beyond Apple hardware matters because WebKit-based desktop choices are limited outside Apple's platforms. Linux gives Kagi a venue to test its browser with users who often have extensive customization and extension requirements. Windows would provide a larger test of whether Kagi can maintain its native-platform approach while keeping features and fixes aligned across separate builds.

Kagi pitches Orion as a user-funded WebKit browser with zero-telemetry browsing, built-in blocking, and support for Safari, Chrome, and Firefox extensions, though the supplied materials verify only 20 extensions as guaranteed to work. Its Linux beta and Windows work expand the potential audience, while the undisclosed economics of Orion Plus leave the sustainability of that effort difficult to assess.