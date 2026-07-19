The anonymous builder behind WorkerOwned.info says the free tool covers about 940 public companies, with roughly 200 manually checked.

Your Fair Share converts public filings into a number workers can understand without finance training. Its credibility will depend on data hygiene across the manually unverified long tail.

An anonymous builder publishing as IESAI_ski presented Your Fair Share in a July 19 Hacker News post, giving employees a quick way to translate a public company's annual profit into a hypothetical amount per worker.

The creator has disclosed no legal name, employer, location, academic background, or corporate affiliation. The available biography is instead a pair of projects released 18 days apart, both organized around who owns a business and where its economic returns go.

On July 1, IESAI_ski presented WorkerOwned.info, a searchable marketplace created because the builder wanted to buy from worker-owned businesses and could not find a directory showing what they sold. WorkerOwned.info advertises tens of thousands of products from about 60 worker-owned businesses.

For Your Fair Share, the creator framed the new tool as a companion to that earlier project: one looks at worker-owned businesses, while the other asks what workers generate for owners at large public companies.

Turning an annual report into a personal number

A user enters a US employer's name or ticker, then supplies either annual compensation or an hourly wage, along with hours and weeks worked. Your Fair Share divides the employer's reported net income by its employee count and adjusts the result for the user's schedule.

The published formula is straightforward:

fair share = (net income / total employees) x (hours worked / 2,080)

Your Fair Share then adds that figure to the compensation entered by the user. Two employees working the same schedule receive the same hypothetical profit share even if their salaries differ. The compensation input changes the displayed total, while the profit calculation remains tied to reported income, headcount, and hours.

The scale becomes striking at companies that combine high margins with relatively small workforces. Nvidia reported $120.1 billion in fiscal 2026 net income and about 42,000 employees, equal to roughly $2.86 million in net income per employee. Alphabet reported $132.2 billion in 2025 net income and 190,820 employees, or about $693,000 per worker.

Headcount changes the result dramatically. Amazon's 2025 filing listed $77.7 billion in net income and approximately 1.58 million full-time and part-time employees. That produces roughly $49,000 per employee, despite Amazon earning more total profit than most public companies.

These are arithmetically valid ratios drawn from annual figures. They do not establish how much profit an individual employee created or should receive. Your Fair Share acknowledges that the equal split ignores differences in contribution, capital expenditure, research spending, financing risk, and the capital supplied by investors.

The creator describes the output as a thought experiment intended to turn an abstract corporate number into one a worker can evaluate. Your Fair Share also shows EBITDA, buybacks, and dividends per employee where the required data is available. The methodology page warns that EBITDA can be especially misleading for banks and insurers, where interest is central to the business rather than a removable financing cost.

The data still needs scrutiny

IESAI_ski said the database contains about 940 companies and that the top roughly 200 were checked against primary materials including 10-K filings, press releases, and SEC XBRL data. The creator also said the long tail contains gaps and placed a bad-data reporting form on the site.

Your Fair Share's industry page gives a narrower scope, saying its averages cover roughly 500 major US-listed companies. It does not explain the difference between that figure and the approximately 940 companies cited by the creator. The page currently ranks energy highest among its cataloged sectors, averaging $267,000 in profit per employee across 10 companies, followed by pharmaceuticals at $210,000 and technology at $205,000.

The source description is also broader than the homepage's message that it is querying SEC filings. Your Fair Share says it cross-validates financial and employee information using SEC EDGAR, Financial Modeling Prep, Finnhub, Wikipedia, and Alpha Vantage. Some buyback and dividend figures come from Yahoo Finance. That mix gives Your Fair Share wider coverage while introducing more opportunities for mismatched fiscal years, stale headcounts, and duplicate records.

The tax estimate shown with results uses 2025 federal brackets and a $15,000 standard deduction. Since the calculator was presented in July 2026, users should treat that section as an illustration rather than a current tax estimate. Your Fair Share already excludes state and local taxes, filing-status differences, tax credits, and deductions beyond the standard deduction.

A labor lens on an investor metric

Profit per employee is already available elsewhere. TradingView uses net income per employee as a stock-screening measure, presenting it alongside valuation, market capitalization, dividends, and analyst ratings. Fair500 combines profit per worker with median employee compensation and CEO pay ratios for S&P 500 companies.

IESAI_ski has changed the interface and the intended user. Your Fair Share starts with an employee's workplace and pay, then presents profit as a number attached to that worker's year. The approach pairs naturally with WorkerOwned.info: one project helps consumers direct purchases toward worker-owned businesses, while the other asks employees to examine the distribution of returns inside investor-owned corporations.

Your Fair Share is free, requires no account, and says salary entries are neither collected nor stored. Its creator also described it as a static site without tracking. No pricing, advertising, paid API, legal entity, funding, or revenue model is disclosed.

That leaves the project's immediate challenge in the data rather than distribution or monetization. The calculation is intentionally simple. Maintaining consistent fiscal periods and reliable employee counts across hundreds of companies is the harder product, and the creator has been candid that most of the catalog has yet to receive the same manual review as its highest-profile entries.