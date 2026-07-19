The Hyderabad company, founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, succeeded on its first orbital attempt with extensive support from India's space agency.

Skyroot cleared the technical threshold that separates rocket developers from launch providers. Its next test is turning a state-supported debut into repeatable, paid missions.

Skyroot Aerospace, founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, put Vikram-1 into a 450-kilometer orbit on July 18, completing India's first privately developed orbital launch on the rocket's debut flight, Ars Technica reported.

Vikram-1 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island at 06:35 UTC after controllers paused the countdown for over 30 minutes to address a technical problem. Its three solid-fueled stages fired in sequence before a liquid-fueled upper stage, powered by a 3D-printed engine, completed the climb to low-Earth orbit.

The rocket deployed two CubeSats and carried several additional hosted payloads that remained attached to the upper stage, according to ISRO's account of the mission. Ars reported that US military tracking independently confirmed the rocket's insertion into an orbit about 280 miles high and inclined 60 degrees to the equator.

Video showed the spent third stage lingering unusually close to the upper stage after separation. The fourth stage continued its burn and reached the planned orbit. The cause and engineering significance of that separation have not been established.

A founder bet made before the rules existed

Chandana and Daka, both former ISRO scientists, founded Skyroot in Hyderabad in 2018, two years before India created a formal route for private companies to develop and launch orbital vehicles.

The founders chose solid propulsion for Vikram-1's first three stages because it offered a shorter development path and drew on capabilities already present in India's aerospace supply base. Chandana told Ars in May that Skyroot optimized the architecture for development speed, manufacturing simplicity and lower launch costs.

That decision produced a compact, 72-foot rocket built largely from carbon composites. Skyroot lists Vikram-1's maximum low-Earth-orbit capacity at 350 kilograms, or about 770 pounds. The liquid upper stage is designed to provide more precise deployment than the solid lower stages can deliver alone.

The July 18 mission followed Skyroot's November 18, 2022, launch of Vikram-S, a suborbital demonstrator that reached nearly 90 kilometers. Chandana has said roughly 80% of the technologies used on Vikram-1, including avionics, thermal protection, composite structures and solid propulsion, were first tested on Vikram-S.

The orbital vehicle still took four more years to reach the pad. Vikram-1 had to accelerate payloads to orbital velocity and execute a sequence of stage separations that could not be fully replicated on the ground. The successful debut gives Chandana and Daka flight data across the complete vehicle rather than another isolated engine or subsystem test.

The state remained inside the flight

Skyroot's private-launch milestone depended heavily on public infrastructure. ISRO provided access to facilities, technical support and launch-pad infrastructure. IN-SPACe, the government body created in 2020 to support private space activity, participated in the launch program.

That arrangement explains how Chandana and Daka reached orbit without first financing a private spaceport and a complete national-scale propulsion testing network. It also defines the model India is building: private ownership of rocket development and commercial missions paired with access to state infrastructure accumulated over decades.

Skyroot employs more than 1,000 people, according to Ars.

Investors funded the jump from prototypes to production

In May, Skyroot reportedly raised about $60 million at a valuation of about $1.1 billion. Ars reported that the round brought Skyroot's total capital raised to about $160 million.

The capital was raised before Skyroot had demonstrated orbital flight. Reaching orbit removes one central engineering risk from that wager.

Skyroot has not disclosed revenue, launch pricing or the size of its signed customer backlog. Those figures will determine whether Vikram-1 becomes a recurring launch service rather than a successful development program.

Orbit begins the commercial test

Vikram-1 is aimed at satellite operators that want a specific orbit and schedule instead of accepting a secondary slot on a larger rocket. Chandana has compared that service to taking a cab rather than a train. The model is already established by Rocket Lab's Electron, which had completed more than 75 missions by January 2026, giving it far more flight heritage than Vikram-1.

Skyroot enters that market with one orbital flight and no demonstrated production cadence. Skyroot's published roadmap includes Vikram-2, a cryogenic-stage vehicle designed to carry up to 900 kilograms to low-Earth orbit.

Those expansion plans require a different operating discipline from a debut test. Skyroot must reproduce the flight, shorten the time between missions, win paying payloads and control the costs of manufacturing an expendable rocket. Access to ISRO facilities can reduce capital requirements, though launch-pad availability and government coordination could constrain scheduling as flight volume rises.

Chandana's longer-term ambition stretches well beyond Vikram-1. He has described a future fleet of larger, liquid-fueled and fully reusable rockets operating frequently from multiple countries. That ambition remains far ahead of a single test flight. What July 18 proved is narrower and still important: two former government scientists started before India had rules for private launch, then built an orbital rocket that worked on the first attempt.