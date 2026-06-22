OpenAI is moving from employee-level AI usage to sanctioned, division-scale deployments inside global manufacturers, where governance, security and workflow integration decide whether AI becomes infrastructure or another tool subscription.

OpenAI said in a June 21 post that Samsung Electronics is deploying ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to all Samsung Electronics employees in Korea and all employees worldwide in Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience division, giving OpenAI one of its largest enterprise deployments to date.

The agreement pushes OpenAI further into the kind of company-wide software rollout that enterprise AI vendors have been chasing since ChatGPT moved from consumer novelty to workplace platform. Samsung Electronics will use ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex across R&D, manufacturing, software development, marketing, product development and corporate functions, according to OpenAI. OpenAI did not disclose the number of covered seats, the contract value, the length of the agreement or whether the deployment replaces any internal or third-party AI systems already in use at Samsung Electronics.

The scale is still material. Samsung Electronics says in its own Fast-Facts page that more than 260,000 employees worked across 240 global bases in 76 countries as of late 2024. The OpenAI rollout does not cover every Samsung Electronics employee worldwide. It covers all Samsung Electronics employees in Korea and all global employees in Device eXperience, the division that makes and sells finished products including smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, network systems, computers and medical equipment.

That scope matters because Samsung Electronics is not only buying seats for engineers. OpenAI framed Codex, historically a software development tool, as something Samsung Electronics can use outside engineering as well. OpenAI said employees can use Codex to write, review and debug code, but also to turn ideas into internal tools, websites and automated workflows. That is the enterprise AI sales motion in its most aggressive form: not just copilots for developers, but a sanctioned layer for white-collar work across a global manufacturer.

OpenAI also used the Samsung Electronics announcement to put numbers around Codex adoption. OpenAI says more than 5 million people use Codex every week across technical and non-technical workflows, and that weekly active users in Korea have grown nearly 800% since February 1, 2026. Those are OpenAI's figures, and OpenAI did not provide the Korea user base from which that growth rate began. The percentage still explains why the Samsung Electronics deal is strategically useful beyond the seat count: Korea is becoming a proving ground for OpenAI's enterprise distribution, not just a market for consumer ChatGPT usage.

Harrison Kim, general manager of OpenAI Korea, called the Samsung Electronics rollout significant because Samsung Electronics is adopting AI