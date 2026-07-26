Soar AI, the company behind the @SoarAI handle, announced on July 26, 2026, that it is releasing what it describes as the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface for finding and booking flights at market rates with no extra fees. The X post listed support for x402 payments and compatibility with Codex, Claude, and OpenClaw. It also directed users to Soar AI's product page to test the service.

The Model Context Protocol interface is designed to connect AI assistants with Soar AI's flight-booking tools. In the workflow described by the company, an agent could receive a travel request, query Soar AI's backend for flight options, and complete a purchase without sending the user through a separate booking interface.

Soar AI's central pitch is that customers can book at market rates without added fees. The company has not disclosed how it plans to generate revenue from the MCP service, including whether it will earn airline commissions, charge developers, or monetize payments. The no-fee claim has also not been independently tested in the draft's reporting.

The announcement names x402 as a supported payment option but does not explain the protocol or how it would be used in a flight transaction. That leaves open questions about payment settlement, refunds, and other operational requirements for automated bookings.

Compatibility with Codex, Claude, and OpenClaw positions the product for developers building AI-based travel assistants. Soar AI will still need to demonstrate that the interface can handle airline pricing changes and real-time inventory while delivering on its no-fee promise.

The product page invites users to try the MCP interface. The announcement was published by @SoarAI on July 26, 2026.