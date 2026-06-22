Spiro is one of the clearest tests of whether African climate mobility can support infrastructure-scale valuations, not just vehicle sales.

Spiro has secured an additional $55 million equity investment from NewTrails Capital, a follow-on commitment that pushes the African electric motorcycle and battery-swapping company's latest round to $270 million and brings it closer to the valuation threshold Bloomberg described Monday as near-unicorn status in its report.

The new money comes three weeks after Spiro announced a $215 million equity raise earlier this month. TechCabal reported that NewTrails' $55 million investment brings that round to $270 million, while AP reported that the earlier $215 million financing was backed by institutional investors in Europe and Africa. The valuation tied to the financing has not been disclosed. That omission matters: Spiro is being priced in the market as one of Africa's most important climate infrastructure bets, but investors outside the round still cannot see the terms behind the near-unicorn framing.

In a June 12 interview with TechCabal, Gagan Gupta said vehicle sales still drive most of Spiro's revenue, but he framed battery capacity, swap stations and energy infrastructure as the center of the company's next phase.

That helps explain why capital with supply-chain ties is strategically useful. Spiro's business is operationally close to China even when its market is African: batteries, electric two-wheeler components, swapping hardware and manufacturing know-how are all areas where Chinese suppliers have scale. NewTrails, which says on its own site that it focuses on Belt and Road and emerging markets including Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America, is backing the part of the EV market where China has already built the cost curve.

Spiro is trying to make the battery network the company

The financing is not aimed at a new category. Spiro says the capital will expand its battery-swapping network, manufacturing operations and energy infrastructure across African markets where it already operates, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Nigeria. AP reported that Spiro also plans to strengthen local manufacturing and assembly operations and enter the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

Spiro says it operates smart-swap stations across seven active markets. AP listed those markets as Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Togo, Benin, Nigeria and Cameroon. Those are company-provided operating footprints, not independently audited metrics, but they are the figures investors are underwriting.

The model is straightforward and difficult to execute. Commercial motorcycle riders cannot treat charging time as a lifestyle choice. A rider who waits hours to recharge is losing income. Battery swapping converts that wait into a few minutes at a station, but only if there are enough stations in the right places and enough charged batteries moving through the system. That makes density the business. A sparse network is a hardware expense. A dense one starts to look like infrastructure.

Station-level profitability in swapping models typically depends on vehicle deployment density in a geography and frequency of use per rider. Key metrics such as station payback periods, break-even utilization and swap revenue are not public, which makes independent evaluation difficult.

The market is still early, but the rider economics are real

The macro case is stronger than the average climate-tech pitch because it starts with daily cashflow for riders. In many African cities, motorcycle taxis and delivery bikes are working assets, not consumer vehicles. Fuel prices directly affect rider earnings, so the switching decision is tied to income rather than branding.

The International Energy Agency said electric two- and three-wheelers remained the most electrified road transport segment globally in 2025, with about 10% of the global fleet electric. In Africa, electric two-wheeler sales rose from less than 1,000 in 2020 to around 70,000 in 2025, helped by ride-hailing, delivery and other commercial use cases. The IEA also pointed to Uganda and Kenya as markets where financing programs, battery swapping and cost-sensitive riders are accelerating adoption.

Kenya is moving policy in the same direction. AP reported in June that Kenya plans tax incentives for EV adoption, including exemptions for value-added taxes and excise duties beginning in July, as part of a National Electric Mobility Policy. Policy support does not build a swapping network by itself, but it can reduce the cost of parts, batteries and charging infrastructure for companies with the capital to move first.

Spiro's advantage is that it has raised a different order of money from most regional competitors. Ampersand, Roam, ARC Ride and Zembo are all pursuing versions of electric two-wheeler, battery or fleet infrastructure across East Africa and beyond. Spiro's latest capital stack gives it room to build stations ahead of demand, subsidize adoption where needed and absorb the logistics complexity of operating across multiple countries. That is the upside of raising like an infrastructure company.

The risk is the same. Infrastructure-like businesses are attractive because they can become hard to displace once utilization is high. They are also unforgiving when utilization is low, hardware fails, batteries degrade faster than modeled or local operations cannot keep up with expansion. Spiro has already faced public scrutiny in parts of East Africa, including rider complaints about its model reported by HapaKenya and quality concerns in Rwanda that drew a response from the trade ministry, as reported by Rwanda Inspirer. Those reports do not negate the opportunity, but they sharpen the operating question behind the valuation: can Spiro scale the network without turning reliability into the bottleneck?

NewTrails is betting on the supply chain as much as the market

NewTrails' investment is a vote on Spiro's network, but it is also a vote on a corridor: capital and supply-chain depth meeting African commercial transport demand. NewTrails describes itself as focused on helping entrepreneurs and companies expand into emerging markets. Spiro offers a direct way to do that in mobility, batteries and distributed energy infrastructure.

That is why the round is bigger than a headline about motorcycles. Spiro is trying to own the daily energy transaction around two-wheel transport. If it works, the valuable asset is not only the fleet on the road. It is the operating map of riders, batteries, stations, charging cycles, maintenance and payments across dense urban corridors.

The unanswered valuation question is still central. Bloomberg's near-unicorn framing signals that private investors may be valuing Spiro close to $1 billion. AP reported that Spiro did not disclose the valuation attached to the $215 million round, and the latest NewTrails commitment does not by itself reveal the price. For the company, the new capital buys time and density. For investors, it raises the bar: Spiro now has to prove that Africa's electric motorcycle boom can become a durable battery infrastructure business, not just a fast-growing vehicle rollout.