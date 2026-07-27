Brett Adcock announced on X that Figure's autonomous robots now carry visitor badges that let them open any campus door.

Allowing autonomous robots to use standard visitor badges removes a long‑standing friction point in indoor automation, showing that real‑world deployments can leverage existing security infrastructure to scale robot fleets across campuses and similar environments.

In a post on X dated July 27th, 2026, Brett Adcock – co‑founder of the robotics startup Figure – shared that the company’s autonomous robots have been issued visitor passes that grant them unrestricted door access on a university campus. The tweet read:

Figure robots now have visitor passes!

> They have full access to every door on campus. Soon there will be hundreds of them walking around campus, just coming and going.

Adcock attached a photo showing one of the robots bearing a small badge that resembles a standard visitor credential. The image, reproduced below, illustrates the physical manifestation of the access token.

Figure, founded by Adcock after his earlier ventures in fintech and electric‑vehicle technology, focuses on building mobile robots that can navigate complex indoor environments without human intervention. The company’s most recent deployments have centered on university campuses, where the robots perform tasks ranging from package delivery to routine inspections. Until now, the robots operated under a limited set of permissions that required manual opening of doors by staff or reliance on pre‑programmed pathways.

The issuance of visitor passes marks a shift from a controlled‑access model to one that treats the robots as autonomous tenants of the building infrastructure. Visitor badges in most institutions are RFID‑enabled cards that are read by electronic locks; granting the same credential to a robot effectively integrates the machine into the campus’s existing security system. According to the tweet, the robots can now “open any door” – a claim that suggests the passes are recognized by the campus’s central access‑control software, not just a subset of doors.

While the tweet does not detail the technical implementation, the move likely involved coordination with campus facilities managers to register the robot‑issued credentials in the access‑control database. Figure’s engineering team would have needed to ensure that the bots can present the badge in a form readable by door readers – typically a contactless NFC or RFID signal. The visual evidence in the attached photo shows a badge mounted on the robot’s chassis, positioned where a human would normally swipe a card.

Adcock’s follow‑up comment – “Soon there will be hundreds of them walking around campus, just coming and going” – points to a scaling plan that hinges on the robots’ ability to move freely without staff assistance. The statement implies that the visitor‑pass rollout is intended as a foundation for larger fleets, potentially expanding the robots’ utility from occasional deliveries to continuous, on‑demand services.

Industry observers note that unrestricted door access has been a barrier to broader adoption of indoor autonomous robots. Traditional security protocols treat unauthenticated devices as potential threats, limiting their routes to predefined corridors or requiring manual door release. By leveraging existing visitor‑badge infrastructure, Figure sidesteps the need for bespoke lock hardware or extensive retrofitting. The approach also raises questions about security posture: a compromised robot could, in theory, traverse any secured area. Campus IT and security teams will need to monitor the bots’ authentication logs and enforce least‑privilege policies for robot credentials, an operational shift that mirrors the broader trend of integrating IoT devices into legacy access‑control ecosystems.

The announcement arrives at a time when universities are experimenting with automation to reduce staffing costs and improve service speed. Figure’s robots, now armed with visitor passes, could handle a higher volume of internal logistics – from moving lab equipment to restocking libraries – without waiting for human gatekeepers. For the campus, the benefit is faster turnaround; for Figure, the benefit is a demonstrable use case that can be pitched to other institutions and corporate campuses seeking similar efficiencies.

The timing of the tweet suggests that the visitor‑pass program is already active, rather than a future roadmap item. No official press release or third‑party verification is available as of the publication date, and Figure has not disclosed the specific campuses or the number of robots currently in operation. The lack of formal documentation means that external validation of the claim will likely come from on‑site observations or later statements from campus facilities offices.

Overall, the move underscores a broader industry pattern: as autonomous robots mature, their integration points shift from isolated testbeds toward existing building management systems. By adopting the visitor‑badge model, Figure demonstrates that robots can be treated as guests rather than exceptions, a subtle but potentially significant step toward scaling indoor robot fleets.

This article is based on a public X post by Brett Adcock and the accompanying image.