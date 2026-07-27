On Deck co-founder Weisser is applying his fellowship experience to a three-month San Francisco cohort with mentorship and a $100,000 grant for each selected entrepreneur.

The program formalizes support for solo entrepreneurs, a growing segment that traditionally lacks dedicated incubator resources, and could reshape early‑stage funding dynamics.

On Deck co-founder opens applications for a solo-founder cohort

On July 27, 2026, Julian Weisser, a co-founder of startup community and fellowship business On Deck, said applications had opened for the Solo Founders Program. The three-month San Francisco cohort combines group workshops, one-on-one support and a $100,000 grant for each selected founder.

https://x.com/julianweisser/status/2081779351289532652?s=46

"Most people think starting a company without a co-founder is a bad idea," Weisser wrote in the first post of a nine-part X thread. "We believe the opposite: solo founding will be the default way great companies get started."

The announcement directs applicants to a program landing page, which asks for a founder biography, a description of the proposed company and a short video pitch.

What the program offers

According to Weisser's announcement, selected founders will receive:

Three months in a San Francisco-based cohort.

Group sessions organized around a "solo, together" model.

One-on-one mentorship from operators and investors.

A $100,000 cash grant for early company expenses.

The structure addresses a practical problem for founders building without a partner: gaining access to feedback, professional support and initial capital without adding a co-founder solely to satisfy conventional accelerator or investor preferences.

Weisser previously helped build On Deck's fellowship model

Weisser's role as an On Deck co-founder gives him experience with the cohort-based model behind the new program. On Deck built communities and fellowships connecting founders and other technology professionals through structured programming, peer networks and investor access.

That background is directly relevant to a program centered on group sessions and mentorship, although the Solo Founders Program announcement does not say whether On Deck is involved. It also does not identify the participating mentors, sponsors or other institutions backing the cohort.

Key financial terms have not been disclosed

The announcement does not specify the cohort's size, the source of the grants or whether accepting the $100,000 requires founders to surrender equity or agree to other investment rights. It also does not name partner investors, mentors or sponsors.

The program describes the payment as a grant, but applicants cannot evaluate whether equity, warrants or follow-on investment rights are involved until its legal terms are published. The application deadline and selection criteria were also not disclosed in the announcement.

The Solo Founders Program is a direct pitch to entrepreneurs who want the network and structure of a cohort without adding a co-founder. Weisser brings relevant experience from On Deck, but the program's value will also depend on details that remain unavailable, particularly the mentor roster, institutional backing and terms attached to the $100,000.